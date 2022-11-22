A Wedding in Ramallah

Not Available

From acclaimed filmmaker Sherine Salama, the story follows a marriage between an American-based Palestinian man (Bassam Abed) and a young woman (Mariam), with a traditional village upbringing. Bassam works as a telephone repairman in Cleveland, Ohio, and returns to the West Bank town of Ramallah to find a wife. A few weeks later the two are married and we are offered unique insight into the arranged wedding. The film subsequently follows their desperate attempts to secure a visa to America for Mariam, and her resulting life in Cleveland, languishing in an apartment with no friends or support.