A Week in the Wild

Not Available

In this programme, three celebrities take on iconic, long-distance hikes in some of the world's most remote locations. On this expedition, ex-politician Stanley Johnson, TV presenter Melanie Sykes and German comedian Henning Wehn tackle Mexico's little explored but famous Copper Canyon. It is a stunning wilderness in the heart of the Sierra Madre Mountains of north west Mexico. Over the course of a week, our trio experience an enticing challenge through difficult and remote terrain, an unforgiving climate and unfamiliar culture. They carve a route through breathtaking scenery, endless steep valleys, gorges and plateaux, setting up camp each night.