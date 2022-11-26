Not Available

Mohara Yuji's documentary A Week with Kiarostami, filmed on the set of The Wind Will Carry Us. A photographic diary, the film plunges us into the beating heart of a shoot whose story plays out to the rhythm of the relationships between actors and local people. A team led by Yuji Mohara traveled to Iran to a portrait of the Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostam. Mohara met Kiarostami in a village on the set of Kiarostami's The Wind Will Carry Us. A Week with Kiarostami is a cinematic diary of the set, and opened the door to the world of this poetic and mysterious director. Seven days which allow us to this corner of Iran to discover, and the way in which Kiarostami these dreams; seven chronicles we do pay up in the beating heart of a rotation whose story the rhythm of the relationships between the actors and villagers follows.