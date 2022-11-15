Not Available

Shizuka (Mami Nakamura) is a young school teacher. She moves to a small village by the sea, near her own home country. The elementary school she is assigned has only 20 students. But her last assignment was not very successful and she has lost the confidence. One day, a student finds a white ship sailing on the sea, far from the school. They begin an investigation and finally identifies the ship. It's a cruiser called Rainbow Love. 'Why don't we write a letter to the captain?' Shizuka proposes. And everyone gets excited...