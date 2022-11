Not Available

A detective film with some serious depth. Called back from Moscow on a search for a missing person, this is a story of a man forced to plunge into the past, reminded at every turn of the previous life he led in Saint Petersburg. He must come to terms with the present to move forward - and on top of it all, he's not even sure he's awake. The over-arching presence of St Petersburg, sometimes benign, sometimes threatening, bears witness to his journey.