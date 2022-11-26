A Windigo Tale

Not Available

Two stories woven together, one profoundly affecting the other. A Native Canadian grandfather drives north accompanied by his grandson, a youth-at-risk, who comes to learn about the dark secrets of his family and community: in an isolated village an estranged mother and daughter must reunite to exorcise the voracious Windigo spirit tied to a painful past. Taking its inspiration from Ojibway spirituality and from the history of the residential school system, where generations of children were forcibly taken from their families and aggressively assimilated into Euro-Canadian society.