A Winnie the Pooh Thanksgiving

    November 21st, 1998

    It's Thanksgiving time in the Hundred Acre Wood and Winnie the Pooh and all his friends bring food for the big dinner. Piglet brings acorns, Pooh brings honey, Owl brings biscuits, Gopher brings lemonade, and Tigger brings ice cream. But then, Rabbit walks in and tells them their Thanksgiving dinner was unacceptable and informs them that a real Thanksgiving dinner includes turkey, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie, so Pooh and his friends set out to find those very items.

    		Brady BluhmChristopher Robin (voice)
    		Peter CullenEeyore (voice)
    		Jim CummingsWinnie the Pooh / Tigger - singing (voice)
    		John FiedlerPiglet (voice)
    		Frankie J. GalassoChristopher Robin (singing voice)
    		Michael GoughGopher (voice)

