A Wireless Whirl

We see a cartoon artist sketching at his desk. Closer shot of the paper he is drawing on reveal him to be drawing Jerry. He props Jerry up on the table and wags his finger at him: "Stay there till you're wanted!" reads an intertitle. The artist gets up. Drawing of an urban landscape with radio communication wires stretching across the sky is shown. The wires vibrate. Cut back to Jerry. Words come out of the radio which is standing next to the sketch of Jerry. "Hullo everybody! In one minute you will hear the bedtime stories!" Jerry looks pleased and jumps off the page and into the horn of the radio (it is a funny looking radio that has a small round dial attached to an ornate horn like an old gramophone.)