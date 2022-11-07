Not Available

A Wobots Christmas

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Zak doesn't like Christmas. He doesn't have any friends (thanks to his speech impediment), and every year at the orphanage he works his fingers to the bone making toys for other kids. Nobody has ever given him a Christmas gift, so what is there to be joyful about? An adventure in Scraptown--a junkyard where people dump unwanted robots--leads Zak to find kindred spirits in a group of oddball bots with their own special quirks. While on the run from a wacky scientist bent on taking over the orphanage, Zak and his new friends learn a powerful lesson about how Christmas started with a baby named Jesus--who grew up to save the world. Inspired to embrace their true potential, Zak and the Wobots jump into action to save the holiday!

    Cast

    		Zak (voice)
    		Ilya MalakeevZak (voice)
    		Benjy GaitherPeedie / Boggin DeMoto (voice)
    		Cory EdwardsShinyman 5000 / Mr. Edwards (voice)
    		Lynda RandleKDK (voice)
    		Gloria GaitherSy (voice)

