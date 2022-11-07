A Woman and Seven Husbands

Not Available

A widow by the name of Lee Jiu Jin, willingly sold herself to a farway outskirts village without knowing that she is to be shared by 7 men, so as to raise the money for her son's wedding. As these villagers are extremely poor, the men could not afford to keep a wife. This kind of transaction was common in China for women to be sold as brides, but the Government intend to put a stop to such practices by enforcing laws which results in the exile of lawbreakers. Bearing this in mind, Lee and her 7 husbands lived in constant fear of being caught and as for Lee the sufferings and hardships were more than she could bear. As the time passes, Lee grew to understand all 7 men's background, and her hatred for them turn into pity. This relationship at last ended in tragedy.