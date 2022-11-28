Not Available

A Woman Betrayed

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gwen doesn't have an easy life... She has to provide alone for her son, pay for her studies, and work in a low pay job... She also hasn't been lucky in finding Mr Right... Until now... She meets the man while jogging in a park, and it's love at first sight! It's been a long time since she's experienced that feeling... But little does she know that her "perfect man" is not who he claims he is. And that he has a deadly agenda... And that Sydney, her best friend, is part of this nefarious plan.

Cast

