A Woman Called Sada Abe

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

The young and beautiful Sada Abe, the daughter of a rich merchant, is banished for losing her virginity after being raped by a college student. Sada wanders the city, becoming a geisha and eventually meeting Kichizo, a posh restaurateur who falls under her spell. Together, they embark on a week-long sexual escapade filled with dangerous obsessions. Their complete descent into each others desires culminates in a shocking crime of passion which captures the city's headlines. Based on a real event from 1936.

Cast

Eimei EsumiKishizô Ishida
Tricia McAlpinGeisha
Abby WalkerGeisha
Yoshie KitsudaKishizo's wife
Ikunosuke KoizumiDetective
Nagatoshi SakamotoOsato

