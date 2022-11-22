A Woman from Java

Not Available

Set in Indonesia's Dutch colonial era, in 1927, a young and beautiful woman lives with her sick and aged Dutch husband. This woman loses her own name and is called Njai, which means a foreigner's concubine, and realizes that she is living in a kind of prison, while she deals with loads of visitors to her residence. Director Garin Nugroho shows in a distinctive way how much effort a woman, deserted both by the colonial country's law and the colonized country's traditional culture, puts in to retain her dignity.