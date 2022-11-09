A Woman is A Woman

Not Available

Sung Chi Yu has been happily married for 10 years but has kept a secret from her husband Chi Hung and step-daughter Lai Kei: she is a transwoman. Everything falls apart when her husband discovers this secret. Meanwhile, Lai Kei develops her first emotions for love towards her male classmate Ghiu Ling Fung but he is hiding his own battle with gender identity. Since childhood, he has dared to think and behave like a girl but never dared to reveal it to his religious and conservative family who tell him to act like a man. In his teenage years he finds himself exploring the notion of love and identity with the help of an imaginary ideal feminine image named Rose. She springs from his heart and walks by his side through many hardships. Both Chi Yu and Ling Fung will have to overcome the prejudice of others to find happiness in themselves.