A Woman's Mind and the Winter Wind Change Often: Immoral Kitten

An entry in a series focused on "love" and "erotica," in which six creators from multiple fields -- from film and TV to direct-to-video and manga -- compete. The debut film by Director Ito Ippei who worked as an assistant director to Imaoka Shinji, it portrays the love between a real hottie who has the attractiveness to enslave men, and a pure-hearted man. Toda (Hiroshi) meets Haruna (Haruna Hana) who is in pain after being dumped. Toda sees similarities between Haruna and a stray kitten he saved that day, and hopes he will bump into the sad woman again someday. His wish comes true, but at an unexpected place.