New Mexico: Before the Manhattan Project and food-chains. When the Old West that we know from myth and fact still lived large, and infamous characters found themselves at the mercy of each others temperament and bullets. It was time most commonly associated with masculinity. However, in A Woman Scorn'd we find ourselves amongst the outlaws with a strong female protagonist named Emil. In this feminist/queer western we follow Emil through her betrayal at the hands of her own gang, left with more wounds than physical, she finds herself in the company of a young runaway named Henry. With a dark past of his own, the two set off in search of in search of recovery, and revenge against the infamous Saul Chahill.