Not Available

A Woman Very Very Very Much in Love

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    French TV star Nagui, described by Variety as "popular for his lowbrow-Letterman approach," portrays Zak, who learns about "the curse of Onan" experienced by males in his family. If Zak does not impregnate a woman before his 33rd birthday, the joys of sex evaporate forever. However, Zak's interest in married women creates a roadblock. Even his current girlfriend, art auctioneer Florence (Cristiana Reali) is a married mother of triplets. So Zak's rabbi cousin Joseph (Thomas Langmann) fixes him up with an attractive supermodel (Joanna Rhodes). It's a race against time before permanent impotence strikes.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images