Not Available

A Woman’s Place is a documentary short film by Ventureland, Vox Creative and KitchenAid that gives an intimate look at the culinary world through the eyes of three women: Karyn Tomlinson, Marielle Fabie and Etana Diaz. As each woman reflects on the biases and sexism that she faced at the beginning of her career, the stories seem to echo one another. Directed by Academy® Award-winner Rayka Zehtabchi, we witness glimpses of their dark pasts intertwined with the brightest moments of their careers. Each woman carved out a place for herself in the industry — not just as a woman, but as a butcher, chef and restaurateur.