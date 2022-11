Not Available

A farcical short film showing a sequence of events for a not-so-average family. Centering on the teenage boy as the main character and his brother and mother as they go about their daily life taking everything in their stride until the bitter end. This film centres on dialogue and staging, with a clear focus on circumstance. It draws inspiration from classics such as The Ipcress Files, Goodfellas and the work of Wes Anderson in its visual style and delivery.