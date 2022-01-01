A Word is a Word

Not Available

    Bleach, fantastik, acrylic paint, and some scratching was used in the making of this film with Isaac Forsland. I used some archival footage from Emily Carr's 16mm collection, along with my own b&w 16mm and mordancage processed film. The music used is by Jan Jelink. A song called "John Cage, I've Been Told to Ask You the Following Question: Where are You Going?" and snippets from a voice recording I took of a girl on the phone on the no.8 bus sitting in front of me on a late Saturday night of October 9, 2019.

