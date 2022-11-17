A Word to the Wise

Not Available

The Solomon Islands — a constellation of 900 islands scattered in the South Pacific far from any major continent — remain one of the least disturbed places on Earth. There, you’ll find tangled jungles, crystaline waters and small communities of people who retain a deep and intrinsic connection with the ocean, land and history of their home. The story of the islands is told in this short film by Douglas Lui Fu’oa, a husband, father and amateur anthropologist who believes in living in harmony with nature, respecting the environment and understanding your roots