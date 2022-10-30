A World Beyond Humans?

Not Available

For the past fifteen years, the acceleration of technological progress has lead to unthinkable feats. Allowing amputees to walk again thanks to a bionic prosthesis or having a job interview with a robot is no longer science fiction. Technology is everywhere. It governs our social interactions and even intrudes into our bodies. But how far are we willing to let our machines go? It is this recurring issue, at the origin of many utopian works, that is addressed in this movie by Philippe Borrel.