With Christmas fun, sing-along carols, and a special retelling of the Christmas story, BOZ and the whole Baxter family help preschoolers everywhere discover that the very best presents are the ones that come from the heart, especially God’s most wonderful gift ever — Jesus. A WowieBOZowee Christmas is a full-length feature approximately 45 minutes long. This DVD includes lots of bonus activities including BOZs Christmas Around the World, Let’s Go Caroling with BOZ, and BOZ’s Build Your Own Snowman game. BOZ entertains, educates, and inspires preschoolers with great stories and wonderful songs. Discovering God's World…Together™.