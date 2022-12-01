Not Available

A Yang Pingdao Film

    During the typhoon season in southern China, a middle-aged film director Yang Pingdao suspects his wife is having an affair. He attempts to follow his wife in secret with the help of a young intern girl to collect the evidence. Ironically, it is he who begins to have feelings for the intern girl. As the journey continues, the intern girl is still not sure what is happening. Perhaps the whole plot is an act for "A Yang Pingdao Film," and maybe without her knowledge, she has actually been one of the characters from the start.

