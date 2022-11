Not Available

The film begins New Year's Eve 1986 at a funeral. The same day the old folks sitting municipality's oldest inhabitants - 103-year-old Elise Olsson - not knowing what day it is. The other old people see the annual reportage from the royal family. At the local dance hall celebrated midnight with the national anthem, and the home of Baron Hans pair and Madeleine Ramels manor held traditional speech before the new year.