Not Available

Award-winning travel journalist Steven McCurdy takes viewers on a unique tour through Italy that veers away from the typical sights along well-worn tourist paths and offers new ideas for adventurous travelers. Highlights include a stop in Sardinia, a picturesque island just off the country's western coast, and a look at everyday life in Gubbio, Irsina, Matera, Naples, Procida, Sicily, Siena, Spoleto and Rome.