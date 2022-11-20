A Young Children's Concert with Raffi

Not Available

After a million sales of his best-selling records, this internationally acclaimed children's entertainer is all yours in concert with an irresistible program -- songs for singing, clapping, and moving -- featuring Raffi's inviting voice, 6-string guitar, and kazoo, supported by an active audience. 45 minutes of singalong fun for you and your loved ones. Singable Songs: - child tested, - for home and school, - great with a peanut-butter sandwich. Includes: Workin' On The Railroad, Baa Baa Black Sheep, Wheels On The Bus, Baby Beluga, Six Little Ducks, Shake My Sillies Out, and much more!