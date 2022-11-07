A Young Lady's Resentment

Not Available

As the king succeeds to the throne, His Excellency Kim Han-Jik commits suicide after he entrusted his children to his faithful servant Lee Kang-Hak since he is afraid of being invited to a disaster. Newly charged lord of the town harbors an evil heart to Suk-Yong, Kim's daughter, rather he is on the edge of being killed by her. He is saved by Kang-Hak who kills her and Kim's sons. After that Kang-Hak is on a streak of success and finally becomes the lord of that town. One day Suk-Young's ghost appears to torture Kang-Hak while villagers are killed every day until Kang-Hak is the only survivor. On the day even Kang-Hak is supposed to be killed, His Excellency Kim's ghost takes other ghosts. After a while Kang-Hak wakes up and sets up a tombstone to console them.