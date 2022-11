Not Available

In 1949, after the war, Hidé and his sister Myoko are poor and live in a makeshift hut under the bridge and do their best to survive. When Myoko recovers from an illness, he offers to take her to the Zoo to show her the impressive elephant that marked him during a visit when he was younger. He will be angry to find that there is no more elephant, replaced by a cardboard reproduction. Sankichi, a Zoo employee will tell him the sad truth about what happened.