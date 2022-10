Not Available

A7-058 is a short Science Fiction film produced, written, and shot by Brian Tooker. Directed by Joshua DuMond, this experimental film explores the mystery of the Sci-Fi genre. Alice, played by Jing Song, finds herself to be the only one awake on a mission to save what's left of humanity. Mixing computer generated elements with live action footage, the film is very visually driven. A7-058 has received a number of awards at various film festivals.