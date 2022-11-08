AA and His New York Knights

Not Available

In this one-hour documentary, we get up close and personal with one of the Big Apple's great treasures: The AA. Arthur Albert. AA is a unique character, born and raised in the Bronx. The magic is in his personality, his wit and wisdom, and the cast of characters who populate his life and his neighborhood. AA is a man of the people. He was also one of the pioneers of the sport of racquetball, and was the mentor to the "Babe Ruth" of racquetball, Marty Hogan. Marty has a significant role in this documentary, talking about the sport and his relationship with AA.