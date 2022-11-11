Not Available

Aa Dinagalu is a story about the underworld which was supposed to have existed in the city of Bengaluru in 1986. In the film Agni Shridhar narrates the preview as story of Kotwal Ramachandra era (1975) coincidentally with declaration of emergency by Indira Gandhi, which led to grooming of M.P.Jayaraj as the uncrowned don of Bengaluru mostly working with Knives, Sickles, Longs for terrorising people. Eventually he seems to have got jailed for contempt of court for 10 years. When he returns in 1985, after the death of Indira Gandhi he finds Kotwal Ramachandra to have taken his spot. In this backdrop how a love story ( for which Bengaluru was famous once- having a lot of suicide spots even now) finds its place has been screened.