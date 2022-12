Not Available

An Ideal fearless cop becomes a nightmare for law breakers.The film revolves around a fearless cop, ACP Ravindra Varma (Govinda) who lays down a unique plan to nab the local goons by putting up a play act. He calls his technique, Abhinay Chakra. Through the film, we see him con goons and corrupt politicians into accepting their crimes by indulging them in fake situations.