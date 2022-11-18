Aa Okkati Adakku

Not Available

The film is a complete comedy movie. Rajendra Prasad is a young unemployed bachelor who believes in superstitions, astrology and prediction. He meets an astrologer to know his future. The astrologer advices him that he will become king soon after marriage and after finishing his first night. From that day onwards he becomes proud and behave as if he is a King. He rejects all good salaried jobs and insults the employers who offer him those jobs. He fells in love with Rambha, the only daughter of millionaire RaoGopala Rao. RaoGoapla rao is a respectable man and believes in labor and hardwork who agrees for the marriage just because of great attachment with his daughter. RajendraPrasad marries Rambha. But Raogaopal rao will not allow rajendra Prasad to the first night ceremony until rajendra prasad earns one lakh rupees. Now begin the actual cat & mouse chase between son-in-law and father-in-law.