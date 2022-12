Not Available

Kunio Shimizu, a sailor of Tohto University, helped a girl that was chased by someone on her way home from practice.The girl went away without saying anything, leaving her wallet with Kunio. A few days later, she visited Kunio. She was working at a toy factory called Tomoko Nishizawa. Kunio naturally became attracted to Tomoko, but for some reason Tomoko refused to talk about her past. One day, the two went to the bowling alley and were approached by Tempira...