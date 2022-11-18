AAA: la película – sin límite en el tiempo

Not Available

On the night that Parka pried the championship from Abismo Negro's hands, the master of darkness' long lasting resentments resurge, thus threatening AAA's stability. With the help of Chesman, Charly Manson, and Cybernético, Abismo plots his revenge. Not even Octagón, AAA's spiritual leader, can stop the evil turn of events. When Kenzo Suzuki and Yonatan, Parka's younger brother, are kidnapped, it's quite clear the war has begun. Parka, helped by Gronda, Mascarita, Faby Apache, and Octagón, will fight to their very last breath to overcome the obstacles. The sudden appearance of a long lost evil, Triple A's ancestral enemy, rises the odds even more. An abandoned insane asylum, murderous cyborgs, gigantic dragonflies, ancient armies, and time travel are just the beginning of the adventure. The most spectacular lucha libre match ever is about to begin...