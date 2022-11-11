عاد لينتقم

Not Available

Dr. Hashim suffers from a crisis, because he lost his daughter in a car accident. As a result of his neglect, he feels guilty. He is not surprised when he hears strange sounds from the new villa he rented to keep away from the memories of his old house. But he discovers that the soul is for a child and not a child, and that this child is directly connected to him through the recording device in the villa, so he can speak to him and give him some short sentences that serve as keys to solve the puzzle,