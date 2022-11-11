عائله مشاغبه جدا

Not Available

Three brothers living with their wives in one villa, Dr. Saeed and Salama and Saadoun, surprised the family who knocks the door of the villa dawn and puts before them a baby inside a basket, and with a letter addressed to the traitor lover, whose name begins with the letter Sein, and thus the accusation addressed to all couples, In their husbands. A gang monitoring the villa for the abduction of the child, and there is a lady watching the villa, and after the events and chases that it is clear that the child is their fourth nephew Sameh, who was studying in London and returned a while ago, and was denied college contact with the child, Aziza mother of the child and insists that Sameh is his father , Sameh marries Aziza, and the family is happy with them because this child is the first child to enter the family life.