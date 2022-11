Not Available

Tala and Ati (Sis) are a mother and daughter who have lived together for many years; almost 50 years, as long as the life of Sis. Their situation, however, does not last long, and the days of separation arrive. The separation happens when Sis depends heavily on her mother due to her special conditions, and Tala is trying to provide security for Atiâ's future in the remaining time; a future without her presence.