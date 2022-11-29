آبنبات چوبی

Not Available

Maral (played by Hengameh Hamidzadeh) intends to go abroad with her boyfriend Mehrdad (played by Milad Kiomram). The Maral family has a traditional mindset, and his brother Morteza (played by Karim Amini), who is violent, is also in conflict with him. This causes Maral to run away from home. At the same time, Morteza, with the help of Farhad family's son-in-law (played by Reza Attaran), who is the husband of his cousin, is trying to find Maral. They first go to his old classmate and then to Mehrdad and find out that Mehrdad has been unaware of Maral for the past four years.