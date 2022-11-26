Aada Pettanam

Not Available

The film begins in a village, where a wealthy couple, Ganapathi (Chadalavada) & Rangamma (Kannamba) has a son Krishna (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) and a daughter Swarajyam (Suryakala). Here, virago Rangamma maintains the household authority and scorns on the step-son Krishna. Krishna falls for his childhood Radha (Anjali Devi), daughter of school teacher Ramaiah (Perumallu). Learning it, Ramaiah moves with the wedding proposal when Rangamma desires Rs 10,000 of dowry. So, Ramaiah approaches malicious President Kondaiah (Gummadi) one that tramples the villagers by providing loans. At present, Ramaiah mortgages his property and acquires amount. But indeed, Kondaiah aspires to possess Radha, so, he thefts the dowry amount which makes avaricious Rangamma cancel the match. During that plight, Ramaiah agrees to couple up Radha with Kondaiah when Radha attempts suicide.