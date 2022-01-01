Not Available

Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule (Telugu: ఆడవారి మాటాలకు అర్ధాలు వేరులే, English: The Words of Women Have Different Meanings) is a 2007 Telugu language film, written and directed by Tamil film director Selvaraghavan, making his directorial debut in the Telugu film industry. The film stars Venkatesh and Trisha Krishnan in the lead and Kota Srinivasa Rao and Sriram) in supporting roles while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film. The title for this film was derived from a song from N. T. R's Missamma. The film was released commercially on 27 April 2007 and became highly successful. It was also a critical success, winning three Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award. Following the huge success, the film was remade into Tamil as Yaaradi Nee Mohini with Dhanush and Nayantara in lead.The role of Trisha Krishnan was initially given to Jyothika Saravanan.