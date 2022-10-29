Not Available

Collegemates Karthik and Shweta fall in love and take it to the next level but the girl soon discovers that she is pregnant. And, when the parents find out, the consequences are startling. Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer (English: Therefore, Go Ahead and Love, Tamil: ஆதலால் காதல் செய்வீர்) is a 2013 Indian Tamil romantic drama film directed by Suseenthiran. It features debutant Santhosh Ramesh (Singanamala Ramesh's second son) and Manisha Yadav of Vazhakku Enn 18/9 fame in the lead roles. It is produced by Nallu Studios and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Cinematography is by Soorya.A.R, editing by Antony, stunts by Anal Arasu, lyrics by Vaali and Yugabharathi. The film released with highly positive reviews. The film was declared "Hit" at the boxoffice.