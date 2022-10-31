Not Available

At Beach, Anjali whips out a knife and kills a police officer saying that she has been waiting for this moment for many years. Aadhi who lives with his foster parents in New Delhi. He takes up a course in Chennai against his foster parents' wishes, while he is actually on mission to eliminate the people behind the murder of his blood family. Anjali studying in the same college has her own agenda to seek revenge on her parents' killers, assisted by her uncle . Aadhi falls in love with Anjali, as she brings back memories of his childhood sweetheart and cousin who loved to dance in the rain.It is revealed that Anjali and Aadhi were from the same family. Aadhi's father was an honest cop who arrested one of the henchmen of a local gangster, RDX . RDX pays Aadhi's father a visit with some of his henchmen and the police officer and murders whole extended family. Anjali, her uncle and Aadhi survived the blast that annihilated their family. & they combine forces to get revenge on RDX.