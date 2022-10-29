Aadhiyum Andhamum

Not Available

Dr Karan, a psychiatrist, joins a medical college and research facility in Ooty the same day, a television journalist, Shalini, arrives there to do a reality show. Within hours of arriving at the centre, the doctor senses the presence of a spirit which he assumes is trying to communicate a message to him. He begins to believe that the centre holds dark secrets which the dean and his staff are seeking to preserve. He confides in the journalist about his findings and the two set out to find the truth. The journalist soon finds out that there is indeed a problem but that it is not at the facility but with the doctor...