Aadi (Telugu: ఆది) is a Telugu film released in 2002 with Jr. NTR in the main lead. V.V. Vinayak directed this movie. This hit film stands second in Jr. NTR's career, right behind Simhadri. It was also remade in Tamil as Jai with Prashanth. This film led both the actor NTR JR and director V.V. Vinayak into instant stardom. The film collected about 22 crore rupees.