Titled as 'Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu', the movie has Jayasurya in the lead as Shaji Pappan and a she-goat named Pinki plays heroine. As the title says the story is based on a Tug-of-War competition awarded with awarded Pattithanam Kochettan Memorial Ever Rolling Trophy along with Rs. 22,222 and a huge female goat.