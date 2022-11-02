Not Available

Aadum Koothu

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Aadum Koothu is a 2005 Tamil film directed by T. V. Chandran and starring Navya Nair, Cheran, Prakash Raj, Akil Kumar, Seeman and Manorama. The film premiered at various film festivals in 2005 but remained unreleased in theatres. Later, Zee Tamizh telecasted this film. The film received critical praise and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

    Cast

    		CheranGnanasekaran
    		Navya NairManimekhala
    		Prakash RajZamindar
    		AariMuthu
    		ManoramaDalit woman
    		Jagathy SreekumarDr. John Santhosham Velamuthu

    Images