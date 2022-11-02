Not Available

Aadum Koothu is a 2005 Tamil film directed by T. V. Chandran and starring Navya Nair, Cheran, Prakash Raj, Akil Kumar, Seeman and Manorama. The film premiered at various film festivals in 2005 but remained unreleased in theatres. Later, Zee Tamizh telecasted this film. The film received critical praise and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.