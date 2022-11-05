Aadyathe Kanmani

Not Available

Balachandran Unnithan (Jayaram) is a singer who falls in love with Ambika, a singer from his own troupe. They both end up getting married. Balachandran's family has been longing for a male child to inherit the family's wealth, but his elder brothers were having only female children. Ambika gets pregnant. Balachandran realizes that his wife is carrying a daughter, and not a son. Later, he meets his old classmate and best friend, Padmarajan, whose wife Hema was also pregnant. She was bearing a male child. However, their babies were swapped by mistake by Balu's mother soon after delivery. Both Padmarajan and Balu must keep this as a secret to see their children. When Balu's cousins discover this, the babies get kidnapped by the antagonists.