Not Available

Plainclothes Police Inspector Amar has been assigned the task of apprehending an elusive criminal don who goes under the name of Hardayal. During his investigation, he meets with fellow Inspector Chhaya, and both fall in love. During this investigation, Chhaya finds out that Amar has been two-timing her, and there is confrontation between the two. Amar also goes beyond the call of duty, and is subsequently suspended. Stripped of his powers, Amar is caught by Hardayal and imprisoned, leaving Chhaya alone to figure out the whereabouts of this criminal.